Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed his appearance at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event. Will he follow it up with one at WrestleMania 43, though?

According to journalist Dave Meltzer, it seems possible, but not likely at this point.

"'Fast Forever,' it's starting filming in a couple of weeks, and the filming is going to go until the end of May. So obviously that's past WrestleMania," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio," referencing Johnson's involvement in the final "Fast & Furious" film. "That doesn't mean he can't sneak out for a week and go to Saudi Arabia. But as far as having the time to get in the shape that he wants to get into [ring shape]...At his age, if he goes in there with no training and tries to do, at whatever he is, 280 pounds, I just saw him, he's pretty damn big, it won't be pretty and he knows it. He's got too much pride to go in there and fail. But there's a lot of money at stake. This is not saying 100% no."

Johnson's "Fast Forever" co-star Vin Diesel previously confirmed that filming will begin in December 2026. WrestleMania 43 season will officially kick off with the Royal Rumble, slated for February 6, 2027 in Glendale, Arizona. "The Show of Shows" itself is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia the spring of 2027, with April 10 and 11 as the rumored dates.

The upcoming appearance from Johnson at Survivor Series is currently being advertised as just that. Given Johnson's long history with WWE, however, Meltzer believes it will ultimately go beyond that.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.