Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set for his first WWE appearance since helping John Cena turn heel at Elimination Chamber last March. He'll appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut. It was reported the news came as a surprise to many within the company, but Dave Meltzer explained more surrounding the sudden announcement on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Meltzer said he expects Survivor Series to sell out, and on Thursday, there were around 26,000 tickets sold. Following Rock's reveal, as of Sunday, 32,000 tickets had been sold. He thinks there could be more behind the appearance, however, with the star's status at WWE WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh in question.

"There's obviously more to the story than just Dwayne being on the show," Meltzer said. "There always is with Dwayne, and I'm sure that we'll know, soon enough, what that is. Obviously, speculation, he's doing the 'Fast & Furious' movie starting the first of the year, and that's several months. He's not going to be able to train to do a match the way he trained a couple of years ago... Still, the amount of money that Saudi Arabia will pay for Dwayne Johnson is insanely high, and they want him on the show. I don't know that there's a chance of that."

Meltzer said that if The Rock wants to do WrestleMania, he'll do it, "no matter what the storylines in place are." He said while the star has never made a WWE comeback where he hasn't trained hard before getting in the ring, he's also never been in the position to make the amount of money Saudi Arabia will be willing to pay in just one night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.