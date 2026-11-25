Following Kelani Jordan's intentional disqualification, she and Kendal Grey are now set to meet in an NXT Women's Championship rematch at "NXT" TLC.

Tuesday night's "WWE NXT" episode opened with Kendal Grey in the ring declaring Jordan's recent actions as "bull****" and herself as the next NXT Women's Champion. Jordan, meanwhile, welcomed "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone to suspend her, meaning a rematch between the two wouldn't be on the table for 30, 60, or 90 days.

Cue the arrival of Stone himself, who considered suspending Jordan for slapping a referee last week. Unfortunately for Jordan, that would've barred her from competing in both "NXT" and the John Cena Classic, the latter in which she was personally invited as the first female "NXT" entrant. Stone ultimately decided to do what he considered best for business and the "NXT" Universe instead, hence the addition of an NXT Women's Title match at "NXT" TLC.

On theme with the premium live event, Jordan will defend the title against Grey under the stipulation of Tables, Ladder, and Chairs. For Jordan, it will mark the fifth televised title defense of her reign. For the NXT Women's Title itself, the December 12 PLE will mark its first time in the TLC Match environment.

Later tonight, Shiloh Hill and Mason Rook will face off, with the winner moving to challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship at "NXT" TLC. No other matches have been announced so far.