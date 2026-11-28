Growing up as a teenage girl can come with immense pressures, particularly when it comes to body image and self-esteem. WWE star Alexa Bliss knows those struggles first hand, having battled and overcome an eating disorder during her adolescence.

On a recent episode of "What's Your Story," Bliss opened up about her long and winding journey to recovery from anorexia, which began after she heard a comment from one of her male peers.

"I was called 'thunder thighs.' That's such a silly comment for a teenage boy to make," she said. "I was already kind of paranoid of my legs. I was a gymnast. I had great legs. Looking back on them, I was like, dang, I had great legs, but I was muscular and just a little [powerhouse]. Growing up in middle school, high school, and not looking the same, it really got to me for some reason."

Bliss initially reacted to the remark with "simple dieting" aimed at widening the gap between her thighs. That dieting quickly escalated, however, with then-high school cheerleader and gymnast dropping down to 86 pounds due to her lack of eating.

By that point, Bliss noted that her parents had grown increasingly concerned, even begging her to consume food. The 16-year-old Bliss didn't want to, though, as she considered her intake and shape two of the few things she could control.

Her parents eventually took control of the overarching situation by bringing her to the hospital.

"I ended up dropping down to like 86 [pounds]," Bliss recalled. "They told me we were going to church and they were like, 'Oh, we're going to church, but we're just going to swing by here first just to see.' But they knew they were taking me to the hospital. 'Just to make sure you're good.' We show up there. My heart rate was like 28. They told my parents, 'We're gonna be admitting her with or without your consent.' My parents were like, 'No, 100% admit her.'"