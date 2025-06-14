How Many Title Reigns WWE's Alexa Bliss Has Had

Though she had a quiet few years after giving birth, dealing with injuries, and mourning the loss of a friend, WWE star Alexa Bliss made her return to the company in early 2025. Bliss has yet to capture any gold since her comeback, but considering her WWE history, it shouldn't be long before she makes her way back to the top.

After getting her start in wrestling by signing with WWE in 2013, it only took a few years for Bliss to find her footing. She first made a name for herself in NXT, and though she may not have won any official accolades there, things began to take off for Bliss almost as soon as she was called up to the main roster. Between 2016 and 2022, Bliss had nine separate title reigns including both singles and tag championships.

Bliss is just 33 years old, with plenty of time left ahead in her career. There are almost certainly more reigns to come, so for now, let's look back at each of Bliss' title victories.