How Many Title Reigns WWE's Alexa Bliss Has Had
Though she had a quiet few years after giving birth, dealing with injuries, and mourning the loss of a friend, WWE star Alexa Bliss made her return to the company in early 2025. Bliss has yet to capture any gold since her comeback, but considering her WWE history, it shouldn't be long before she makes her way back to the top.
After getting her start in wrestling by signing with WWE in 2013, it only took a few years for Bliss to find her footing. She first made a name for herself in NXT, and though she may not have won any official accolades there, things began to take off for Bliss almost as soon as she was called up to the main roster. Between 2016 and 2022, Bliss had nine separate title reigns including both singles and tag championships.
Bliss is just 33 years old, with plenty of time left ahead in her career. There are almost certainly more reigns to come, so for now, let's look back at each of Bliss' title victories.
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (2x)
After getting the call-up from NXT in 2016, Bliss debuted on "WWE SmackDown" in July and primarily spent the remainder of that year feuding with Becky Lynch. The two traded wins, though Bliss was unsuccessful in her attempt to become the first-ever WWE Women's SmackDown Champion, with that honor instead going to Lynch. However, Bliss later defeated Lynch for the title at WWE TLC in December. It marked the first-ever championship victory in Bliss' career.
From there, Bliss held the title for nearly two months before losing to Naomi after a failed attempt to cheat during WWE Elimination Chamber 2017. In an unfortunate stroke of fate, however, Naomi was quickly forced to vacate the title due to injury, and a match was soon booked between Bliss and Lynch on "SmackDown" to determine the next champion. Bliss won the title back in late February before eventually losing it to Naomi again, this time in a six-way match at WWE WrestleMania 33.
WWE Raw Women's Championship (3x)
Despite losing the title, Bliss' momentum didn't suffer. She was quickly moved to "WWE Raw" and immediately confronted Bayley, who held the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Just four weeks after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Bliss defeated Bayley at WWE Payback to capture her second unique title.
Her first reign with the Raw Women's Championship featured a successful defense against Bayley and a DQ victory over Nia Jax, but Sasha Banks initially proved to be too much for Bliss to handle. Banks ended Bliss' first Raw Women's Championship run at WWE SummerSlam 2017, but once again, she wouldn't be without gold for long.
Eight days later, Bliss defeated Banks to recapture the Raw Women's Championship. This time around, she'd go on to hold the belt for more than 220 days before Jax ended her reign. Yet again, a short time later, Bliss defeated Jax in the rematch and won the Raw Women's Championship back for the third and final time. She'd go on to lose to Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2018.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (3x)
It was at this point that Bliss took some time off to rest and let her body recover. She maintained an onscreen role but didn't wrestle again until early 2019. After returning, Bliss continued to work singles matches while the company also began getting her involved in the growing women's tag team division.
Pairing up with Nikki Cross, Bliss first won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on an episode of "Raw" in August 2019. The reign lasted about two months, with Asuka and Kairi Sane eventually taking the title. Bliss and Cross worked their way to a rematch at WWE WrestleMania 36, where they defeated Asuka and Sane to become two-time champions. Two months later, after a few successful defenses, Bliss and Cross were defeated by Bayley and Banks.
Though Bliss mostly left the tag division after that point, she has had one more brief run with the tag championship. In 2022, the odd pairing of Bliss and Asuka held the championship together for five days during a feud against Damage CTRL, though Bliss' former partner Cross cost them in the rematch.
WWE 24/7 Championship
The strangest title reign Alexa Bliss has been a part of was with the now-defunct WWE 24/7 Championship. For those unaware, the 24/7 Championship was a title created in 2019 that was meant to be defended at any place and at any time. Early champions ranged from R-Truth (multiple times) to Alundra Blayze, and the title often changed hands in backstage segments played for comedic effect.
On an episode of "WWE Raw" in July 2022, during a six-woman tag team match, male wrestler Akira Tozawa made his way to the ring and pinned Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. In a quick turn of events, the title changed hands several more times during the match, with the pins apparently not counting towards the end of the tag bout.
In a span of minutes, Cross (wrestling as Nikki A.S.H.) pinned Tozawa before getting pinned herself by Bliss. Then, Doudrop (AKA Piper Niven) and Tamina picked up successful pin attempts to win the title before Brooke finally brought things full circle and recaptured the 24/7 Championship.
It remains an unusual blip in the career of Alexa Bliss, and it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone to learn that the 24/7 Championship was retired in November 2022.