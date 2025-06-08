Alexa Bliss' Return Sparks Disappointment In WWE Fans So Far

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE programming after more than two years gone during this year's Women's Royal Rumble, where she ended up being eliminated by Liv Morgan. Following this, Bliss qualified for and competed in the Elimination Chamber, where she was yet again bested by Morgan. At the time, fans believed this would set up a feud between the two — and, with Bliss long-expected to join the Wyatt Sicks, a feud between them and Morgan's Judgment Day, which was at one point planned for WrestleMania 41 — but Bliss instead disappeared from television for two months before returning in May, teaming up with Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega.

In the days after her team-up with Vega, fans took to social media to criticize the move, voicing their confusion with their pairing. Some vocally opined that WWE simply doesn't know what to do with Bliss at this stage, while others claimed that the only reasonable explanation was that she was teaming up with Vega to ultimately betray her and go after the title. At the same time, many comments defended the move and accused those complaining of being too impatient. Bliss' team-up with Vega didn't lead to anything aside from what appears to be a side story with Charlotte Flair, but Bliss has since qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

While the Women's MITB match is keeping Bliss tentatively in the main event scene, many assumed that by now, she'd at least be in a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks. However, the group has notably had to deal with injuries to its leader, Uncle Howdy, which resulted in extended time off TV. Now that the Sicks have finally returned, however (and, like Bliss, are on "SmackDown") it could be just a matter of time before Bliss fans finally get the angle they crave.