Izzi Dame made history on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, and she's headed into the John Cena Classic as a two-time Women's North American Champion after dethroning Zaria. The women have been feuding for weeks, with Dame trying to embarrass Zaria with photos from her past. Dame also scored a non-title victory over Zaria at Halloween Havoc.

The women were out of the ring early with the champion dominating as she nearly sent Dame face-first into the ring bell. They fought to the other side of the ring, where Zaria suplexed her challenger on the floor. They battled back-and-forth until Zaria hit a flying clothesline, but Dame rallied with a Crucifix Bomb that nearly had the champion pinned.

They traded hard strikes, including Zaria hitting a headbutt as Dame tried to come off the second rope. Zaria looked for a second rope F5, but Dame countered into a Codebreaker and nearly had Zaria pinned again. Dame kicked out of a discus lariat and Zaria tried to get her up for another F5 attempt, but Dame raked her eyes and sent her into the ring post shoulder-first before hitting a spear, then a powerbomb.

Dame tried to get the title belt from outside of the ring, but the referee attempted to grab it from her. Zaria hit a big spear on the outside and got Dame back in the ring. She was almost distracted by the title, wondering if she should use it, but dodged a move from Dame and countered into an F5. Dame was able to get her foot on the bottom rope.

Back on the outside once again, Zaria missed a spear and crashed into the stairs. Dame hit a Dame Over, sending Zaria into the LED board, then connected with another in the ring for the victory.