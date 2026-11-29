Eva Marie Recalls WWE Release, Reveals What It Would Take To Get Her Back To Wrestling
In 2021, Eva Marie made a return to WWE, repackaged as a mentor figure and driving Piper Niven's gimmick shift into Doudrop. After a brief feud with Niven and an on-screen altercation with Shayna Baszler, Marie was released from WWE again. In an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," she revealed what would get her to return to pro wrestling, specifically discussing joining a company outside of WWE.
"I kind of like teeter-tottered and thought about it, but it's also like it would have to be done so good," she said, explaining that she'd want to do more than just recreate her old character. Her hesitance to sign elsewhere is primarily because she felt that WWE had always been her home in the industry. "The offer would have to be incredibly good, it [would] have to be a lot of zeros, and it would have to make sense where I would have some type of creative control."
Marie argued that her past experiences with her creative direction in WWE left a sour taste in her mouth, and she often had to hope that the writers understood her character or face the lack of momentum when they didn't. Marie was then asked if she'd ever want to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which she pushed back on, arguing that she doesn't believe she's done enough in the industry to be a Hall of Famer. "Do I think that I made an impact? Sure. Especially because nothing like 'Total Divas' was able ... merge a different demographic," she said.
Eva Marie claims her 2021 WWE return went in a different direction than originally planned
Eva Marie then offered more detail about how she would want her return to WWE to be handled, if she ever decided to go back. "I definitely would do a managerial role," she said when being told about Daria Rae's (Sonya Deville) current role in TNA as a manager. "That's actually really what Eva Marie was supposed to do in '21. And then things got all — just jumbled, and [there were] too many cooks in the kitchen and then things just did not pan out that way."
Marie added that her return included far more wrestling than what was originally planned, and she wasn't ever meant to be more than a mouthpiece for Niven. "I really was looking at it moreso like a Vickie [Guerrero] type, where it's like you are constantly talking s***, basically," she recalled. "But yeah, going back as a managerial role of some capacity? For sure; I'd eat that up."
Following this, Marie also opened up about her release from WWE only a few months later. "That was just super out of the blue," she recalled, adding that all the backstage controversies and WWE's merger with UFC seemed to accelerate things. She remembered her release call as cold and abrupt. "It was, like, worst timing ever! I was supposed to come back, I actually got another contract, and then it just went kaput."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.