In 2021, Eva Marie made a return to WWE, repackaged as a mentor figure and driving Piper Niven's gimmick shift into Doudrop. After a brief feud with Niven and an on-screen altercation with Shayna Baszler, Marie was released from WWE again. In an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," she revealed what would get her to return to pro wrestling, specifically discussing joining a company outside of WWE.

"I kind of like teeter-tottered and thought about it, but it's also like it would have to be done so good," she said, explaining that she'd want to do more than just recreate her old character. Her hesitance to sign elsewhere is primarily because she felt that WWE had always been her home in the industry. "The offer would have to be incredibly good, it [would] have to be a lot of zeros, and it would have to make sense where I would have some type of creative control."

Marie argued that her past experiences with her creative direction in WWE left a sour taste in her mouth, and she often had to hope that the writers understood her character or face the lack of momentum when they didn't. Marie was then asked if she'd ever want to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which she pushed back on, arguing that she doesn't believe she's done enough in the industry to be a Hall of Famer. "Do I think that I made an impact? Sure. Especially because nothing like 'Total Divas' was able ... merge a different demographic," she said.