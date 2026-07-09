Daria Rae (FKA Sonya Deville) Re-Signs With TNA

TNA on-screen authority figure, Daria Rae, the former Sonya Deville in WWE, has officially re-signed with the company, it was announced Thursday ahead of "TNA iMPACT." Fightful Select confirmed the news, and received a statement from the company.

The statement called Rae, the Director of Operations alongside Santino Marella's Director of Authority, a "key part" of "iMPACT." Rae made her surprise debut in the company on the debut episode of the show on the AMC network, back in January.

Rae left WWE after 10 years in February 2025 after it was revealed the company would not be renewing her contract. Later that year, she revealed in an interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" that was retired from in-ring competition, though wouldn't rule out a possible return. In another interview with Denise Salcedo at the end of January, Rae revealed she had been in contact with TNA since "the moment" she left WWE.

The announcement of her re-signing comes amidst a slew of announcements of others doing the same, such as Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, and Allie, the former Bunny in AEW. The news comes after TNA revealed it was undergoing "workforce reduction" following the departure of creative head Tommy Dreamer. The company also granted various stars, such as Steve Maclin and Tessa Blanchard, their releases.

In Thursday's statement about Rae, TNA also hyped up its upcoming taping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 30 and 31, as well as its next pay-per-view event. TNA Lockdown, where every bout will take place inside a cage, will take place in Chicago on Sunday, August 23.