Rich Swann Re-Signs With TNA: 'I Really Believe In This Company'

As 2026 has rolled along, a lot has been made about TNA losing talent, especially after several on air and offscreen personnel departed the promotion in June, moves that TNA referred to as "workforce reduction." But despite that, a few talents are deciding to stick with the promotion, including one of its long-time veterans, Rich Swann. In an interview with the "DailyStar," Swann revealed he had signed a new contract to stay with TNA, 9 months after rejoining them on a pay-per-appearance deal. His reasoning was his continued faith in TNA.

"I really believe in this company," Swann said. "I feel great. I feel like right now TNA is at the spot that it needs to be. We're killing it every Thursday night. And I'm just happy to be a part of that. I've been a part of Impact Wrestling and TNA since 2018. And to have this freaking spot, it just feels awesome. I really believe in this company, from the X Division to its Tag Division to its KO Division."

Swann admitted he was also motivated by becoming TNA World Heavyweight Champion again, and by becoming one of the few TNA Grand Slam Champions in history, needing only the International and Tag Team Championships to accomplish this goal. Another big reason was the motivation to prove that TNA was in a much better place than most people perceive it.

"What drives me is, I've seen this company at its lowest and people have always targeted TNA," Swann said. They said 'Oh, they're going to die. Oh, they're going to...they're going to lose their grip. They ain't going to be nothing. They ain't going to be a footnote in this industry.' And I've seen us rise from the ashes and shut the doubters up. And I love being a part of that. That's another thing that drives me. I love proving people wrong. I love it."