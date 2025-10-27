Controversial Ex-WWE Star Rich Swann Reportedly Re-Joins TNA On Per-Appearance Deal

Bound for Glory may be over, but TNA appears to be busier than ever, particularly when it comes to wrestling contracts. Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have emerged regarding talents whose deals will be up by the end of the year, such as TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys and Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz, or even acts that may be working without contracts right now, like the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration.

Through it all, the promotion has managed to bring an old friend back into the fold, albeit without a written deal. Fightful Select reports that Rich Swann is officially with TNA once again, after briefly departing the promotion when his contract expired in the spring. Despite that, Swann remained on good terms with TNA brass, and was brought back in the summer on a pay-per-appearance deal. He has since joined up with AJ Francis and KC Navarro of First Class, and most recently participated in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory.

Swann remains best known for his 2016-2018 run in WWE, where he competed in the Cruiserweight Classic, and subsequently defeated The Brian Kendrick to become the third WWE Cruiserweight Champion on the first ever episode of "205 Live." His WWE career came to an end in February 2018, two months after he was arrested in December 2017 on charges of kidnapping and false battery after he was spotted putting his wife, wrestler Su Yung, in a headlock and dragged her to a car during an argument.

Despite the arrest, Yung and Swann have remained together, welcoming their first child in February 2022. Both would wind up in TNA in 2018, where Swann would eventually work his way to becoming TNA World Heavyweight Champion at Bound for Glory 2020. He would hold the title till Hard to Kill 2021, where he dropped the title to AEW's Kenny Omega.