TNA World Champion Leon Slater is set to take on Jeff Hardy in what's being advertised as a dream match during TNA Wrestling's upcoming tapings in El Paso, Texas. The company announced the match in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Slater vs. Hardy, the first time the pair have ever faced off, is set to take place on December 18 at the El Paso County Coliseum. According to the ticket link provided by the company, tapings will take place that Friday and Saturday.

The post wasn't clear if Slater's title will be on the line, or what episode of "TNA iMPACT" the bout may air on. A few months ago, the company confused fans when it advertised Hardy for a TNA World Championship match against then-titleholder Nic Nemeth, and the bout didn't air live on that night's broadcast.

BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH is coming to the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas on December 18 as @LEONSLATER_ will face @JEFFHARDYBRAND in a FIRST TIME EVER MATCH! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/P3FFd8VeG0 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 25, 2026

Hardy's most recent match for TNA took place on October 29 in a "Slaughterhouse Syx" bout, which pit him and brother Matt against syX's Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw. After the Hardys were defeated by syX, the duo went the extra mile to take out Jeff by placing a trash can over his head, then hitting it with axes to write the star off TV.

According to a Fightful Select report, Hardy was written off to rest a nagging neck injury that didn't require surgery. TNA also traveled to Canada for tapings following the match, and Hardy is not able to enter the country due to his previous legal issues. Hardy was always expected back for the December tapings.