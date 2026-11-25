A WWE star who has been on the shelf with injury since WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in May is being advertised for a return on the company's holiday tour. Logan Paul tore his triceps in a match alongside Vision stablemate Austin Theory against the Street Profits, but is seemingly set for a comeback.

On Wednesday, the Madison Square Garden X (formerly Twitter) account revealed that Paul will be in action during WWE's live show at the venue on December 26. The account shared a graphic of Paul, alongside a link for fans to purchase tickets.

Paul has been open about his recovery from surgery in his various YouTube vlogs over the last six months. At one point, the star told Paul Heyman that he was "ahead of schedule." Despite the injury, Paul has been making consistent appearances on "WWE Raw" alongside his stablemates.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Logan Paul will be in action at @WWE Holiday Live Tour at The Garden on Dec 26! 🎟️: https://t.co/uJiml9Vh54 pic.twitter.com/WzYgzzprGY — MSG (@TheGarden) November 25, 2026

At the time of the injury, Paul held the World Tag Team Championships alongside Theory. Theory thought he would have to relinquish the gold on behalf of himself and Paul, but during a backstage segment on "Raw," Heyman revealed that he would be able to continue defending the gold alongside The Vision's Bron Breakker. The pair would go on to lose the gold to Je'Von Evans and Penta at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

Fans were convinced The Vision was cursed, as Breakker and Bronson Reed had also been battling injuries when Paul tore his triceps. That streak continued at Crown Jewel, when a recently-returned Reed suffered broken ribs and either a punctured lung or kidney, injuries that reportedly left him stuck in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for around a week following the premium live event.