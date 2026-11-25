It was reported back in October that "many" TNA contracts were set to expire before the end of the year, and according to a new report, that's true for two of the top names in the company.

According to Fightful Select, the contracts of Matt and Jeff Hardy are set to expire after the tag team duo signed one-year extensions last fall. The outlet reported that the Hardys are two of the few talents in TNA signed to guaranteed deals. Fightful previously reported that many of the deals coming up before the end of the year are stars on short-term contracts.

The re-signing of the Hardys is expected to be a priority in TNA, but it's also expected other companies will reach out to gauge the team's interest. Matt recently commented on an episode of his "Extreme Life with Matt Hardy" podcast that he believes he and his brother have "at least four years" of in-ring competition before retirement.

The Hardys are reportedly factored into future TNA creative plans, as Fightful reported the company is "optimistic" it can re-sign them, as possibly seen in a recently announced match. TNA posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that Jeff is set to go one-on-one against TNA World Champion Leon Slater for the first time at the company's upcoming tapings in El Paso, Texas next month.

The tapings will mark Jeff's return to TNA programming, after he was written off TV by syX's Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer following the "Slaughterhouse Syx" bout on the October 29 edition of "TNA iMPACT." Hardy was reportedly written off, due to his inability to get into Canada for tapings due to his past legal issues, and to rest a nagging injury.