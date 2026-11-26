The 2026 Continental Classic tournament continued on the Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" as three league matches took place in front of fans in Omaha, Nebraska.

Orange Cassidy and "Speedball" Mike Bailey kicked off the night's action in the Gold League, where Cassidy was looking to double his points tally to six while Bailey looked to get his first win of the competition. Both men were focused on taking out a body part as Cassidy went after the leg and ankle of Bailey, while "Speedball" tried to neutralize Cassidy's arm to prevent the Orange Punch. "Speedball" attempted his Moonsault knees on several occasions but kept missing and Cassidy looked to have the match won after several near falls. However, when he went for an Orange Punch, "Speedball" landed a Roundhouse Kick which caught Cassidy enough to knock him down long enough for Bailey to get the win and earn his first three points of the Continental Classic.

Right after that was more action in the Gold League as Jon Moxley faced off against Kevin Knight. Moxley lost his first bout against Orange Cassidy while Knight defeated Tommaso Ciampa on "AEW Collision," and the defending AEW Continental Champion didn't want to sustain a second consecutive loss so early in the tournament. As the match entered the final five minutes, Knight went for the UFO Splash but Moxley got his legs up. However, Knight stopped himself and instead wrapped Moxley up for a pin that he barely got out of, causing Knight to lose his cool with the referee. The two men would exchange counters before Moxley got "The Jet" down for a Rear Naked Choke, only to transition into a Cross-Arm Breaker to gain the submission win and his first three points, causing a five-way tie at the top of the Gold League.

The only Blue League match of the night saw Hangman Page go one-on-one with "Switchblade" Jay White. Given their history, the story of the match was whether Page could hit the Buckshot Lariat as White had always been able to avoid it in the past. Page did hit the Buckshot but White rolled out of the ring to avoid further punishment, and after several more attempts, Page looked to have White where he wanted him. However, White ducked under and landed the Blade Runner to become the first man to reach six points in this year's tournament. To add insult to injury, White locked in an Anaconda Choke after the bell on Page, who is firmly behind the pace with zero wins from two matches.

There will be more Continental Classic action on the Thanksgiving edition of "Collision" tomorrow night. In the Blue League, Ricochet will take on Brody King and Bandido will face Konosuke Takeshita, who is stepping in to replace the injured Daniel Garcia. Meanwhile in the Gold League, Nick Wayne will hope to top the table when he faces Tommaso Ciampa.