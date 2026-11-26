Last week on "AEW Dynamite," MJF threw down the gauntlet and put out the challenge to Will Ospreay for a title unification match at AEW Worlds End 2026 to determine the one true AEW World Champion. That challenge was answered by Ospreay on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of "Dynamite," but he has added an extra layer to the mix in the form of a ladder.

MJF came out to tell the fans that he was looking forward to hearing from Ospreay, but the current AEW World Champion wasn't in the building for the second consecutive week, something he was even happier to announce. However, Tony Schiavone interrupted proceedings by letting MJF know that Ospreay had sent in a video as a response to the "Salt of the Earth."

Ospreay apologized for not being at the show but assured everyone that he heard what MJF had to say a week earlier. He countered MJF's facts by stating that he has main evented two of the three most bought AEW pay-per-views, and is the real champion no matter how much MJF tries to deny it. With that said, he is willing to give MJF a shot at the title, and is happy to put the "Triple B" on the line too, but only if the two belts are literally hanging in the balance and if MJF has to climb to the retrieve them, confirming that their match at Worlds End for the Undisputed AEW World Championship will be a Ladder Match.

Once the video ended, MJF said no to the Ladder Match stipulation but it turns out he doesn't make the decisions in AEW, Tony Khan does. As MJF protested the idea of a Ladder Match, the official match graphic popped up on the screen confirming that he will have to compete in a Ladder Match. MJF tried to shut the show down by not leaving the arena until the stipulation was changed to a regular bout. However, that protest was short-lived as both Andrade El Idolo and Kyle Fletcher both arrived for their main event match, each staring down MJF as he left.