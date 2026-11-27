"AEW Collision" returned to its regular timeslot on November 21, and with the show's return to its usual Saturday night airtime came a night focused on the opening round of the Continental Classic tournament. "Switchblade" Jay White defeated Ricochet in the main event, Kevin Knight pulled out the win against Tommaso Ciampa, and Brody King's win over Daniel Garcia was overshadowed by the injury Garcia sustained that has since taken him out of the tournament completely.

When it comes to the TV ratings, it was a good night at the office for "Collision" as Wrestlenomics has confirmed that the November 21 episode averaged a total of 434,000 viewers. While this is down 13% from the 500,000 viewers who tuned in to the previous episode, that show was preempted to air after the November 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Compared to the last "Collision" to air on a Saturday night, which was the November 7 episode that aired from Chris Jericho's "Rock N Wrestling Rager" cruise ship, the show was up, "Collision" was up 15% in the average viewership. On top of that, the November 21 show was 7% above the trailing four week average of 407,000 viewers, and as always with AEW events, none of these figures include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the November 21 episode of "Collision" posted 0.08 number. This is down 33% from the 0.12 that the preempted November 11 episode posted, but in line with the November 7 episode as that also posted a 0.08. With that said, this past week's show is slightly below the trailing four week average of 0.09.

"Collision" will once again be preempted this week as it will air on Thanksgiving night, before another one hour broadcast airs live immediately after "Dynamite" on December 2. The show will not return to its regular timeslot until December 5, which will actually be the final live episode of "Collision" to air on a Saturday night for 2026 as the rest of the schedule will see the show either be taped to air on Saturday's, or air on a different night entirely.