Thursday night, wrestling fans were treated to a special Thanksgiving Day episode of "AEW Collision," with three more Continental Classic clashes taking place.

Ricochet and Brody King kicked off the night's C2 action with a Blue League Match that saw the latter quickly deliver a pair of slams and the former retreat to the outside. Momentum eventually shifted into Ricochet's favor as he escaped a piledriver and blasted King with a pair of Spirit Guns. A 630 senton off the top followed, keeping King down for the three count and Ricochet now up three points.

After that, King's tag team partner Bandido took on Konosuke Takeshita in another Blue League bout. Takeshita's entry into the Continental Classic came after Daniel Garcia suffered an injury in his first round collision with King. Takeshita vs. Bandido proved to be a back-and-forth affair, so much so that the two reached a time limit draw.

In the final moments, Takeshita connected with a lariat, to which Bandido responded with a knee to the jaw; Bandido followed with the 21-Plex, but before he could cover Takeshita, the match clock reached zero. As a result, both competitors earned one point.

The "Collision" main event pitted Tommaso Ciampa against Nick Wayne in the Gold League. Like Kevin Knight previously, Wayne targeted Ciampa's hurt leg with a series of kicks. Ciampa, however, remained resilient and eventually picked up the win after countering Wayne's World with a jumping knee and pinning his young opponent.

Following these events, the Gold League now stands at a six-way tie for first place. Jay White, meanwhile, still sits atop the Blue League with six points, with Bandido following at four.