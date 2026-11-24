It was revealed that Daniel Garcia has been removed from the 2026 AEW Continental Classic after suffering an injury during an opening-round match against Brody King on "AEW Collision." Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have been providing updates on Garcia on "Wrestling Observer Radio" in the days following the injury, and Meltzer provided the latest on Tuesday after it was revealed Garcia was replaced in the tournament by Konosuke Takeshita.

Both Meltzer and Alvarez have been reporting Garcia's injury is likely a nerve or neck issue. It had been noted that Garcia had been having neck issues, prior to collapsing in the corner after taking Brody King's cannonball on "Collision." Meltzer said on Tuesday that Garcia recently had his neck looked at, and reiterated it's not something new.

"It's been bothering him, he had it looked at, and they didn't find anything wrong," Meltzer said. "There was no herniation or anything like that. But, there's been something wrong with his neck. This is not just something where Brody King ran into him and all of a sudden, boom, now he's got a bad neck. He's been dealing with this for a long time. Obviously, he's going to have to get examined more closely to see if they can find out exactly what's wrong. Just recently, he was examined, because he's been bothered by the neck injury."

Meltzer said the issue on Saturday was "probably a stinger" or something related to it, as Garcia had all the symptoms of a stinger. He said it was good to be cautious, however, and take him out of the tournament. AEW President Tony Khan revealed Garcia's replacement in Takeshita in a Continental Classic video update on social media.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.