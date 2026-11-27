One of pro wrestling's greatest characters in recent history has been "Timeless" Toni Storm". Storm captivated audiences by being unlike anyone else and backing it up with her in-ring skill. She has been out of action since March, however she's never been far from the minds and hearts of fans. Now, we're getting re-introduced to Storm via the "Toni Storm Tapes", five analog cassettes that feature tracks from the rumored tape recorder that the former AEW Women's Champion secretly carried in her purse.

During an interview with The Stunner, RJ City reflected on the year-long story arc between Storm and the former Mariah May that ended with The Hollywood Ending. While he was an architect of their story, City gives all the credit to the women and Tony Khan for "birthing this sick, sick child". City said he didn't know Storm very well prior to this storyline.

"Once 'Timeless' started, that girl was f***ing gone. ...It's all her. I can only liken it to like Randy Savage, where you're like, 'that's just him,'" City said. "And she just threw herself into that pond. And obviously everyone worked on it and played their parts and whatever, but she was really, really just the steam that ran that ship."

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