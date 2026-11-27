Last Friday, Renee Paquette announced a limited five-part series diving into the "Toni Storm Tapes". Airing weekly on YouTube and MyAEW starting on Friday, November 27, Paquette will break down the contents of each analog cassette tape. Four of the first five tapes surfaced publicly following AEW WrestleDream.

The first tape is entitled "Mundanaities" and features the tracks, "Morning Mantra", "Talking to Chauncey", "Housework", "Spying on the Neighbors", "The Red Fedora", "Ordering a Pizza", "Making a Pizza", and "Meeting the Neighbors". The tracks feature various clips of Storm saying outlandish, humorous, and sexual things, often in the same breath. They're aired over footage of Storm along with B-roll footage.

Watch Episode 1 of The Toni Storm Tapes on AEW YouTube:https://t.co/ZYpWNLoI4X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2026

Storm is heard speaking to Luther is featured in many of the tracks. In one track, Storm hints at finding something under the floor that makes it creak. In "The Red Fedora", Storm references Tony Schiavone. In other tracks, she also references a "common hillbilly" coming to her door, meeting her 73-year-old neighbor after 26 years, and of course Wendi Richter.

After the last track of Tape One plays, Paquette observes, "a simple day in the life of the 'Timeless One', including carpet lines, failed pizzas, and probably a murdered dog."

Episode two will premiere on December 4 and the last tape is set premiere on Christmas Day. It has been reported that Storm's in-ring return is "not imminent", despite the discovery of the tapes. Storm was last seen on AEW programming in March and was taken out in what appears to be a "WhoDunIt" storyline. At the time of her absence, it was reported that Storm was not taking time off due to injury. In what may or may not be related news, Storm's husband, Juice Robinson is reportedly taking time off.