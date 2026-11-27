WWE star Logan Paul will be back in action as WWE heads to NYC's Madison Square Garden on December 26 as part of its yearly holiday live event tour. According to journalist Dave Meltzer, that doesn't necessarily mean he's cleared to compete right now, though.

"He's expected to be cleared, yeah," Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." suggesting that doctors have not officially cleared Paul yet. "I mean, he tore his triceps. It's just about the right amount of time before he would come back. That Vision group that was supposed to be the dominant group. Talk about everyone in that group [getting injured], Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed a couple of times, biceps now the current injury. Breakker was out for a couple of months. Seth was out for a couple months. Logan tore his triceps. Austin Theory is the only one who hasn't had serious injury while in the group."

The former WWE World Tag Team Champion tore his triceps as he and Austin Theory defended the titles against The Street Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. The injury happened when he tried to catch Angelo Dawkins, who had launched himself over the ring ropes, with a flexed arm. Paul previously noted that his triceps tore off the bone, with tendons also snapping off his elbow.

Amidst Paul's in-ring absence, Bron Breakker stepped in as a co-tag team champion. He and Theory later lost the gold to Penta and Je'Von Evans at WWE Crown Jewel.

As of this writing, neither WWE nor MSG has announced Paul's opponent for the December 26 live event. He wasn't expected to be cleared for action until November at the earliest.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.