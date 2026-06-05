WWE's Logan Paul Details Triceps Injury: 'It's Depressing'
One of the toughest terms many active professional wrestlers have a hard time accepting, is the fact that there will be times where one has to sit out and recover from injuries. Whether they're on the top of the food chain as champions or striving for a title belt, when an injury comes, it destroys a "what could have been" scenario. Riding high on what was his first run as a World Tag Team Champion, Logan Paul is disappointed that he cannot continue as a reigning and defending champion, after sustaining a torn tricep during his tag team title defense with Austin Theory against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. While some were skeptical if Paul's injury is a "work," "The Maverick" made sure to clarify that it isn't.
"This is not a work. I tore my tricep off the bone, and a little piece of bone literally came with the tent," he said on his "Impaulsive" podcast. "So, what had happened was, I was on the outside. A nearly 300 pound Dawkins comes flying over the ropes. He lands on me. My arm is flexed and trying to catch him landing on the ground. Too much weight, too much tension. I could feel the tendons snap off the elbow."
He said that if one were to go back and watch that scene, you could hear him visibly cry out in that moment.
Paul Gets Candid On Trying To See The Silver Lining Despite Such A Pushback
After undergoing successful surgery recently, Paul will be sidelined for the next six months or more. It's not the vision he envisioned for his 2026 career trajectory, which has caused him to feel quite depressed.
"I get a little stuck thinking about all the things that I could have done differently, or what my life would have looked like 'cause truly, at least in my professional career with the WWE, which I love, I literally think it's the best job in the world...I felt like me and Austin had so much momentum and we were about to go on a generational tag team run," he mentioned. "I'm in the best shape of my life, ever. My whole business is firing on all cylinders...everything is just firing, and then, I'm just thrown this curveball during the last move of this match. And now, the next six months of my life look drastically different, and I cannot see the silver lining yet."
While still down in the dumps, Paul promised his co-hosts that the time to sulk is coming to an end. As he stated towards the end of his commentary, he is ready to "get on the horse and kick this recovery's a**." The Vision's Theory and Paul won the world tag team titles from The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) on the March 30 edition of "WWE Raw." They only defended the titles once, which was the night of Paul's injury. As part of the "Freebird Rule," Bron Breakker has replaced Paul as one-half of the tag team champions.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.