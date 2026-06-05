WWE's Logan Paul Details Triceps Injury: 'It's Depressing'

One of the toughest terms many active professional wrestlers have a hard time accepting, is the fact that there will be times where one has to sit out and recover from injuries. Whether they're on the top of the food chain as champions or striving for a title belt, when an injury comes, it destroys a "what could have been" scenario. Riding high on what was his first run as a World Tag Team Champion, Logan Paul is disappointed that he cannot continue as a reigning and defending champion, after sustaining a torn tricep during his tag team title defense with Austin Theory against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) at Saturday Night's Main Event last month. While some were skeptical if Paul's injury is a "work," "The Maverick" made sure to clarify that it isn't.

"This is not a work. I tore my tricep off the bone, and a little piece of bone literally came with the tent," he said on his "Impaulsive" podcast. "So, what had happened was, I was on the outside. A nearly 300 pound Dawkins comes flying over the ropes. He lands on me. My arm is flexed and trying to catch him landing on the ground. Too much weight, too much tension. I could feel the tendons snap off the elbow."

He said that if one were to go back and watch that scene, you could hear him visibly cry out in that moment.