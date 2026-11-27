Royce Keys Discusses WWE Main Roster Debut Ahead Of WarGames
In the biggest match of his WWE career to date, Royce Keys will take on The Bloodline with the help of his 946 stablemates at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Before he officially steps into combat, though, he sat down with "NBC News" to look back on the journey that led him there.
"It's almost like being in a dream," Keys told the outlet. "I tell people all the time, when I made my debut at the Royal Rumble, when I walked out, for me, it was almost like I was sitting in my grandparents den watching old wrestling tapes like we used to. It fully didn't hit me until after when I was on the plane back home.
"My first wrestling show, of course I don't remember. I was six months old with my grandma. She took me to the Cow Palace with her and we went to an AWA show. So I tell people I constantly believe that this was something that was meant to do. It's just always been a part of me. For me, there was no plan B, so it was going to be this someway or another."
Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, departed from AEW in mid-January after his contract with the promotion expired. Two weeks later, wrestling fans then saw him emerge as a surprise entrant in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble, where he quickly eliminated former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest from the field. Keys went on to survive nearly 10 minutes before being eliminated himself at the hands of The Vision's Bronson Reed.
Keys' first televised singles match followed two months later when he defeated Berto on "WWE SmackDown." As WWE now heads into Survivor Series, Keys leads the 946, not as a "bad guy," but as himself.
Keys Says Fans Can Expect 'Chaos' At Survivor Series
"I'm being myself. I'm laid back," he said. "I watch my surroundings and everything. The person you see on TV is just me, the element I grew up in. I believe the hardships that I grew up in made me the person I am today. There's a lot of trials, tribulations and a lot of pain I actually get to bring that to the big screen, I like to say."
In the months following his WWE TV debut, Keys aligned himself with the likes of Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. After being left bloodied at the hands of Jacob Fatu, however, Keys rallied new allies with the aim of securing revenge on The Bloodline.
Bronco Nima and Lucien Price were the first to reveal their partnership with Keys. Jaida Parker, former WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana (fka TNA's Mike Santana) followed suit, with all of them banding together to target The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and the newly-rejoined Sikoa. The two groups are now slated to face off inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series on November 28.
According to Keys, fans can expect there to be "chaos" in the upcoming clash.
"I'd like to say that 946 is going to prevail," he added. "You know, this is something everyone in this group has dreamed about. And why not go after the top dogs in the game? So we're here to make a statement just like we have the past couple months. We're here to stay."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "NBC News" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.