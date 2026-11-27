In the biggest match of his WWE career to date, Royce Keys will take on The Bloodline with the help of his 946 stablemates at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Before he officially steps into combat, though, he sat down with "NBC News" to look back on the journey that led him there.

"It's almost like being in a dream," Keys told the outlet. "I tell people all the time, when I made my debut at the Royal Rumble, when I walked out, for me, it was almost like I was sitting in my grandparents den watching old wrestling tapes like we used to. It fully didn't hit me until after when I was on the plane back home.

"My first wrestling show, of course I don't remember. I was six months old with my grandma. She took me to the Cow Palace with her and we went to an AWA show. So I tell people I constantly believe that this was something that was meant to do. It's just always been a part of me. For me, there was no plan B, so it was going to be this someway or another."

Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, departed from AEW in mid-January after his contract with the promotion expired. Two weeks later, wrestling fans then saw him emerge as a surprise entrant in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble, where he quickly eliminated former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest from the field. Keys went on to survive nearly 10 minutes before being eliminated himself at the hands of The Vision's Bronson Reed.

Keys' first televised singles match followed two months later when he defeated Berto on "WWE SmackDown." As WWE now heads into Survivor Series, Keys leads the 946, not as a "bad guy," but as himself.