Additional Details On WWE's Cruz Montana Joining 946

More details have emerged regarding the main roster call up of former "WWE NXT" star Cruz Montana, former TNA World Champion Mike Santana, after it was revealed it was reportedly kept a secret. Montana was revealed as the latest member of Royce Keys' 946 faction on the November 2 edition of "WWE Raw."

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was a meeting held toward the end of October, prior to "NXT" Halloween Havoc, where discussions about Montana being added to 946 were held. As previously noted by Meltzer, there were "NXT" creative plans for the star, and those in the Performance Center was "blindsided" when he showed up on the red brand.

Meltzer reported that even "NXT" head of creative Shawn Michaels hinted that main roster decisions often "blindside" him. He said in a prior report, however, that he was skeptical that Michaels would have been left in the dark about Montana's call-up.

Michaels previously stated in an interview back in September that while it's the brand's job to get stars ready for the main roster, he can't remember a year where so many top talents have been called up. He said it challenged the creative team.

Montana still had a match to go in "NXT" the day following his 946 reveal. He went face-to-face with DarkState's Dion Lennox in an unsanctioned match, where his stablemates came out to help him in the numbers game. Montana emerged victorious and 946 got a big babyface reaction in the Performance Center. The star debuted on "NXT," after leaving TNA, on July 21.