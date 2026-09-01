Shawn Michaels Explains How 2026 Has Been A Challenging Year For WWE NXT

WWE's main roster has seen an influx of "WWE NXT" call-ups in 2026, including Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Sol Ruca, Fatal Influence, and many more. The majority have come from the men's division, leaving "NXT" head of creative Shawn Michaels with some major gaps to fill, especially at the top.

Following "NXT" Heatwave, Michaels appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and spoke about the changes and the talent who have stepped up. He said "NXT" is all about preparing stars for the red and blue brands, but it's been quite the year for them at the WWE Performance Center.

"I can't remember a year where we went through this many talent going up," he said. "We always understand there's going to be a rebuilding process, but this was a yeoman's effort... You look at the difference between Great American Bash and now, Heatwave, and it really jumps off the page, the difference in this show. I think, again, the addition of [Cruz Montana] and [Grayson] Waller and Zilla [Fatu,] a huge boost. It's also, I think, it's challenged all the other men on our roster to step up."

Michaels said it's also challenged them as a creative team, but they've risen up to the difficulties. He said he's proud of everyone, and the talent has understood the pressure put on them. He believes "NXT" has momentum going into the end of the year.

"The men understood the challenge that was in front of them," he said. "With the additions we have, I think also, in a strange way, it challenged everybody, but it also took a lot of pressure off of our men's division to where they now understand, '...We can do this.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.