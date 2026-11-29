Charlotte Flair's presentation has always been a central part of her character, as she's paid homage to her father, Ric Flair, with various robes and her finisher, the Figure-Eight Leglock. According to Flair, during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," she once suggested returning with a starkly different look instead.

Flair recalled how terrifying it was when she injured her knee in 2024, which set her back for seven months, and how she wanted to return in a different light instead.

"I was pitching so many ideas, and what I had saw for myself was different than what they saw. Like, I wanted to come back like this Dark Queen persona, like totally different. I was thinking like maybe do dark hair and like switch it up, 'cause I had never been out that long," she detailed.

While she claims her time away didn't hurt her confidence in her ability, Flair admits that she's had to change her approach to wrestling since returning to the ring.

"It's more now, just being more selective. Work smarter, not harder," she said. Flair added that she isn't shying away from big spots entirely, but would rather save them for PLE's or bigger shows instead.

During another recent interview with "Going Ringside," Flair noted that her championship dreams aren't dashed, acknowledging that the whole year has gone by without a singles title run, but that she considers the past year having been her opportunity to connect with fans again. But when it comes to 2027, Flair is aiming to capture championship gold again, proving she isn't allowing her knee to get in the way.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.