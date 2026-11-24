Charlotte Flair is enjoying her run as a good guy in WWE but is focused on getting back to doing what she does best — winning titles.

Flair's WWE career has seemingly received a new lease of life through her partnership with Alexa Bliss, with fans adoring her in a way she hadn't quite experienced previously. In an interview with "Going Ringside," the former Women's Champion discussed her current run in WWE and what she hopes to achieve in the near future.

"Yes, I've had the opportunity to do it all, but every day I look at it as an opportunity to get better, to make a new fan. ... I've always been synonymous with the title. [Over the last year] I haven't won a title. I haven't carried a title other than the tag team women's titles about a year ago," she said. "But for me, the opportunity that I've had to have the connection with the fans as a good guy this past year has meant the world to me. So for 2027, I'm hoping not only to have the fan support and the connection that I'm sharing, but also hopefully a main title, making that number 15."

Flair has won just one title over the last few years, the tag team championship, which she won alongside Bliss last year. That title reign lasted 100 days, ending when The Kabuki Warriors defeated the duo in November 2025.

"The Queen's" last world title run came over three years ago, when she won the then-WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, which was her 14th world title. That run began in December 2022 and ended at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. In fact, that was Flair's last singles title, as she hasn't won another singles championship since then. However, she has had a few opportunities to do so, the most recent of which came at SummerSlam, where Chelsea Green climbed the ladder to win the vacant Women's Championship.