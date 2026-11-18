Charlotte Flair is enjoying her current run in WWE, acknowledging how she has built a stronger connection with the fans.

Flair had, for a while, fallen out of favor with the fans, but that love has been rekindled ever since she began teaming with Alexa Bliss. "The Queen" recently spoke to "Good Karma Wrestling," where she discussed the positive fan reaction and how much she's loving it.

"I am having the time of my life. The last year and a half, two years, has been — and I've said this in interviews, probably, and maybe I should have been more specific — like the best fan connection and emotional investment and opportunity that I've had, from whether it's fan engagement, merch, signing, just all of it is so perfect, and the relationship with Lexi [Alexa Bliss] and Tatum [Paxley]. But I still have that, like, competitive want-to-get-back-to-the-top-of-the-mountain spirit, you know?" she said.

Flair outlined how she intends to add a championship to her new attitude and the merchandise she has on sale. She believes that while fans have grown to like her over the last year or so, she also wants to add a few accolades to her name soon.

"Like, it's been an incredible year for me and the fan interaction and, you know, the new merch and finding myself. And, you know, it's taken all these years to be a good guy, but I also think that it hasn't been that great [for], you know, matches and accolades or things that stand out. So I hope that eventually maybe they can all align. And I think that's possible, you know? I'm working hard."

Flair's partnership with Bliss came out of the blue, largely because WWE's creative team didn't have anything for her, and it wasn't meant to last this long. The duo's next big clash will come at Survivor Series, where they will team up with Bayley, Tatum Paxley, and Stephanie Vaquer in a WarGames match against Jade Cargill and her team.