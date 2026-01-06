Charlotte Flair Says Alexa Bliss Partnership Came After WWE 'Had No Creative For Me'

After Charlotte Flair failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, "The Queen" struggled to find herself in the main event scene for several weeks before forming a tag team that changed the trajectory of her career. Last June, Flair partnered with Alexa Bliss on "WWE SmackDown," which was an unlikely friendship that quickly turned into one of the company's hottest tag teams.

Throughout the remainder of 2025, Flair and Bliss captured the Women's Tag Team Championships and appeared on major Premium Live Events such as SummerSlam and Evolution, but according to Charlotte, the partnership with her former rival was born due to WWE not having any creative plans for her following WrestleMania.

"Lexi [Alexa Bliss] had been pitching to partner with me," Flair explained, "I had been such an isolated character for so long. And then Evolution happened. I couldn't have planned it better ... I had just gotten to a point where they had no creative for me after WrestleMania. What was next was to, I don't know, rebuild. And like [John] Cena said, 'Don't be perfect, be you,'" she said in an exclusive interview with "ClutchPoints."

Despite losing the tag championships to the Kabuki Warriors last November, Flair and Bliss have been eager to win back the gold for a second time, having stated that they're next in line for a title shot. If Flair and Bliss are granted their wish, they will need to challenge Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, who just defeated the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships last night on the first "WWE Raw" of the year.