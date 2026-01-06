Charlotte Flair Says Partnership With Alexa Bliss Wasn't Supposed To Last This Long

While they initially started as allies of convenience, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair gradually proved to be a successful team, and even friends, on WWE programming. It's this same friendship that Flair attests has also kept them together on television longer than planned.

"We just got to a point where it was like, 'This feels really good, and it would feel really bad if we break them up,' because it's one thing to have odd couples, but I also think there was a little bit of hesitation because she [Bliss] is so beloved, whereas my character, at that point, was not," Flair told Clutch Points. "It was like, 'Will this even work or translate?' And it did. I think our real-life chemistry was able to shine on-camera, and then as we were connecting, it's like, 'Why would we break them up?'"

Bliss and Flair planted the seeds for their partnership in the weeks following WWE WrestleMania 41, thanks in part to Bliss pitching the idea to WWE's creative team. On-screen, Flair originally rejected Bliss' overtures, citing her refusal to share the spotlight with someone else. With consistent efforts, Bliss eventually won Flair over and helped put them in line for a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE Evolution.

At the July 13 premium live event, Flair, who regularly drew boos prior to WrestleMania, then attracted a noticeable stream of "We Want Charlotte" chants — something she believes solidified her as a more relatable character. "The Queen" and Bliss went on to lose the respective match, though they did capture the tag titles a few weeks later at WWE SummerSlam. Currently, Flair and Bliss find themselves back in the hunt for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which now rest in the hands of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.