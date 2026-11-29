Cody Rhodes Elaborates On 'Complicated' Relationship With WWE Rival The Rock
Not too long ago, Cody Rhodes briefly opened up about his relationship with The Rock, describing it as the "most complicated male relationship" he has and detailing the familial ties between the two of them. During an interview on "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," Rhodes was asked about his interactions with The Rock and to clarify why their relationship is so complicated.
"I used the word complicated, and I guess that's what it is... I don't understand why he cares about me," Rhodes said. "Maybe I do, because his dad, Rocky Johnson, and Dusty [Rhodes] had a connection? His mom and I have always had a fun, you know, cadence between each other. Simone was on my podcast the other day; obviously the family had this great synergy."
He then speculated that if he were in The Rock's shoes going into WrestleMania XL, he's not sure if he'd have been mature enough to step aside for the main event.
"I never was going to stand aside, and I think he knows that. I was never going to stand aside," he admitted. "But him doing what he did, becoming the Final Boss, which is now this character I want so much more of, and could do so much [more with]."
Cody Rhodes believes The Rock had a hand in his Street Fighter casting
Cody Rhodes also praised The Rock for being a "real wrestler" because of how he went with the storyline after Rhodes didn't want to buckle, and claimed that 'The Final Boss' has been helping him in his career outside of wrestling.
"He's done some things that have really put me in rooms with people that I would have never been in rooms with," he claimed. "When I got cast for Street Fighter, I didn't know I was going in to get cast I knew I was going to have a conversation with them, and I love the game and I could talk about the game forever. I walked out of the meeting and I had a text from him saying 'Good meeting, huh?' He knew!"
Rhodes then thanked The Rock for being the model of moving from WWE to acting, and guiding him as he's trying his hand at Hollywood, but still has reservations about 'The Brahma Bull's' intentions.
"In the back of my mind I'm like, 'I don't know... Like... Is he raising me for slaughter,'" he said. "And no. He just wanted to give me his knowledge, and I'm not the only one. He's like that with others in our world, and that's what wrestling is."
He then noted that The Rock has actually been behaving like the veterans back in the day by sharing his knowledge, except it used to be done at a bar over some beers.
"You learn, after a while, about the actual business, the concept of selling tickets, connecting to fans, and he's a real one when it comes to that," Rhodes exclaimed. "Not to besmirch others in his generation; not everyone of 'em like that."
Cody Rhodes on a future storyline with The Rock: 'It's on the table.'
The Rock is set to return to WWE to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut in the promotion during the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames, and considering that there's still some unfinished business between them, Cody Rhodes was asked if he still sees some storyline between them.
"I'd say it's on the table..." he suggested. "I think there's probably two really big matches that he could definitely do, but any match with him is going to be big. I think the unfinished part of it isn't so much the singles match, I think the unfinished part was when he came aback and he asked me for my soul and we talked about, what does that mean, and like holding that thread, what would that look like?"
Rhodes believes that there was definitely something that The Rock had meant with 'taking his soul,' and that's something he'd prefer to rather explore, regardless of whether it leads to a singles match or not.
"Like, you got to ask yourself, when a man asked you for your soul," Rhodes considered. "That's intense."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.