Not too long ago, Cody Rhodes briefly opened up about his relationship with The Rock, describing it as the "most complicated male relationship" he has and detailing the familial ties between the two of them. During an interview on "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," Rhodes was asked about his interactions with The Rock and to clarify why their relationship is so complicated.

"I used the word complicated, and I guess that's what it is... I don't understand why he cares about me," Rhodes said. "Maybe I do, because his dad, Rocky Johnson, and Dusty [Rhodes] had a connection? His mom and I have always had a fun, you know, cadence between each other. Simone was on my podcast the other day; obviously the family had this great synergy."

He then speculated that if he were in The Rock's shoes going into WrestleMania XL, he's not sure if he'd have been mature enough to step aside for the main event.

"I never was going to stand aside, and I think he knows that. I was never going to stand aside," he admitted. "But him doing what he did, becoming the Final Boss, which is now this character I want so much more of, and could do so much [more with]."