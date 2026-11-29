Across his career, Matt Hardy hasn't been afraid of high spots, and while never on the same level as his brother Jeff Hardy, Matt has had his fair share of insane bumps. However, in AEW, Matt suffered a terrifying table spot from Sammy Guevara, which concussed him.

During an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt looked back at the spot with Guevara and identified what everyone learned out of the moment.

"When he speared me through tables, and we went past them, and I got knocked out? I didn't bust my head open, but I did get my bell rung and get knocked out," he admitted.

Matt recalled being frustrated by everything once he woke up since the match wasn't stopped, noting that he was just in a confused state as a result. "I think it was a good learning point for AEW and Tony Khan there, because I think they realized we probably should've stopped stuff there as opposed to continuing to wrestle," he added. Matt claims that a doctor did check up on him, but after he proved that he could still count to five, the doctor allowed him to continue the match regardless.

"It is what it is, and I think at the end of the day, I'm just lucky it wasn't worse," he added. "You know, it's pro wrestling too, I mean if you take calculated risks, I mean sometimes some stuff is going to to wrong; that's part of the game."

Guevara has been absent from AEW television, but former world champion Chris Jericho recently said he should be on the product more.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.