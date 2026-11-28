WWE announced the death of "Big" Bronson Reed, real name Jermaine Haley, age 38, via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, just ahead of a taped episode of "WWE SmackDown."

According to the company, Haley died due to medical complications. He last appeared during WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia, where he was reportedly injured. Details of the injury hadn't been entirely clear, with Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reporting he had suffered a broken rib and punctured lung, with Bryan Alvarez later indicating Haley suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

WWE did not issue a statement surrounding Haley's injuries at the time. The star reportedly stayed behind in Riyadh with a WWE doctor and another executive from the company to receive treatment, but Haley reportedly had returned home from Saudi Arabia around November 18. According to Alvarez at the time Haley was still continuing to recover from surgery, but previous reports had not indicated he had undergone a procedure.

"Jermaine was a large-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague," WWE posted in its statement. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans."

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Haley returned to WWE with an improved physique, which he was vocally proud of during interviews in the weeks that followed, at Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6, after recovering from a biceps injury. He most recently had been feuding with Oba Femi.

The Vision member first joined WWE in 2019 and performed in "WWE NXT" until his release in August 2021. The former North American Champion returned to the company, debuting on the main roster, following stints in NJPW and Impact Wrestling, in December 2022.