On Friday, the wrestling world was rocked by yet another premature death when WWE announced that Jermaine "Bronson Reed" Haley had died at the age of 38 due to "medical complications". Haley signed with WWE in 2019, but was released in August 2021. He returned in December 2022. Prior to WWE, Haley competed on the indies on as Jonah Rock and wrestled in NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling as JONAH.

Wrestlers, promotions, and fans have been posting their condolences and memories to social media as word of Haley's death spread. NJPW and TNA, along with several indie promotions that Haley wrestled for posted. Promotions he didn't wrestle for also posted their condolences including AEW, NWA, MLP, and MLW.

The entire MCW family is devastated by the heartbreaking news of the passing of Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans around the world as Bronson Reed, and to us, Jonah Rock. We join the wider wrestling community in mourning this tragic loss. Jermaine was an incredible talent... pic.twitter.com/xdJWIwVTsO — Melbourne City Wrestling (@mcitywrestling) November 28, 2026

RIP Jonah 💔 All our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jermaine at this time. From everyone at Progress. pic.twitter.com/D1C1CADQox — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 28, 2026

Utterly devastated to hear the news about Jermaine Haley. PROGRESS fans knew him as Jonah Rock, WWE fans knew him as Bronson Reed. I had the pleasure to work with him in ring and Nikki and I had the pleasure to spend time with him outside of the ring. My heart goes out to his... — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) November 28, 2026

He was down since Day 1. Always checked in on how ETU was progressing. One of the nicest people you will ever meet. Rest Easy Big Dog. I love you. pic.twitter.com/bUIgSqIlai — ETU Wrestling (@ETUwrestling) November 28, 2026

Haley was one of the most famous wrestlers from his home country of Australia. Some fellow Australian wrestlers shared what Haley meant to them including former AEW National Champion Mark Davis, WWE "NXT" Champion Grayson Waller, former "NXT" Superstar Duke Hudson, TNA Knockouts Champion Indi Hartwell, the former Dakota Kai, the former XYON, Charlie Evans, Shazza McKenzie, and Adam Brooks.

Tributes poured in from people who worked with Haley across the globe, including NJPW's Walker Stewart, Jeff Cobb, and Shingo Takagi, along with NOAH/CyberFight's Noah Marufuji.

ROH Women's Champion Athena was at a loss for words. Fellow wrestling men Brody King, Shane Taylor, and Brian Cage also weighed in.

AEW's Swerve Strickland shared a poignant message about their relationship.

I wouldnt be where i am without you, simple as that Love you JH 🙏🏾 ❤️ #RIPBronson pic.twitter.com/A52X5UOFr5 — Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 28, 2026

New Level's Austin Creed and New Day's Big E also posted about their friend.