Finally, The Rock is coming home tonight to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames to celebrate 30 years of laying the SmackDown on many worthy and legendary opponents. Though he's there to commemorate a triumphant milestone, in this business, you never know what could go down. That said, CM Punk, a former vile adversary turned friend of the Rock's, is looking forward to being in the same venue as him tonight. As surprising as it is to hear, Punk said that he hopes this won't be just a one-off appearance of his.

"Yeah, I think it's cool [the] Rock is going to be there. What, do you want to start the rumors now? I think...I would love to see Rock versus Roman [Reigns] at WrestleMania coming up. That would be entertaining," Punk said on "The Rich Eisen Show."

First clashing horns in 2011 after Punk's famous "Pipe Bomb" promo, it was "The People's Champ" who put a massive halt on Punk's historic run as the WWE Champion, when he toppled "The Best in the World" and his 434-day reign at the 2013 Royal Rumble. Though it seemed that time could not heal the old wounds between them, it did, but it was gradual.

At tonight's show in Houston, Texas, Punk is faced with a tall order, as he is set to stand alongside another long-time enemy of his, Seth Rollins. They, along with Captain Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight will do battle for their country, as Team USA faces Team Mexico (Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and the AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano) in a traditional five-on-five elimination style match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN/The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.