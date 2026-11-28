WWE will present the 40th edition of WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition, live from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. There are four matches, two inside the WarGames cage, and one title bout, set for the card, as well as a celebration to acknowledge the 30th anniversary of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's WWE debut at the 1996 edition of the event.

The Rock revealed on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" last week that he will appear live in Houston. The news reportedly came as a surprise to many in the company, and it's not clear whether the star is stopping by for a simple appearance or to build to something else.

The men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline, including World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, the Usos, and Jacob Fatu take on 946, consisting of Royce Keys, OTM's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, Cruz Montana, and Carmelo Hayes. The feud has been building since Keys returned alongside OTM to take out the Usos and Sikoa, as well as LA Knight, in August. Keys continued to add members to his faction, and the stables have fought for months before Reigns finally challenged 946 to the match on November 9.

On the women's side of WarGames, Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer are set to take on Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence, Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. Elsewhere on the card, the lone title match will see Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defend against Becky Lynch.

The company is also bringing back the traditional five-on-five elimination match, with Cody Rhodes' team USA consisting of CM Punk, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and a newly-returned Seth Rollins, taking on Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico, including Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.