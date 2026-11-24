After Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio revealed that El Grande Americano would be the fifth member of his team for the five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, Cody Rhodes revealed the fifth member of Team USA, much to the chagrin of CM Punk. It was revealed on "WWE Raw" on Monday that a newly-returned Seth Rollins, last seen at WWE SummerSlam, will be competing on the team.

After a lighthearted segment full of laughs with the appearance of WWE legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan on "WWE SmackDown," Punk continued the good vibes by going all out, dressing in red, white, and blue, complete with face paint, to lead the rest of the team, Je'Von Evans and LA Knight, to the ring alongside Rhodes. "The "American Nightmare" attempted to speak with Punk before the reveal, but backstage in gorilla, Punk told Rhodes that he could surprise him tonight, and to not worry about it.

Evans and Knight first hyped up the crowd, before Punk thanked Rhodes personally. He said that he's felt like he's had to face someone from his past in a personal rivalry for the last three years since returning to WWE, but alongside Team USA in recent weeks, he's had the most fun he can remember. He called Rhodes his "best friend," and said he knew Rhodes wouldn't let him down.

Rhodes then announced that Rollins was the fifth member of the team, and as the words left his mouth and Rollins' music hit, Punk's face fell. He stared daggers at Rhodes, and as Rollins made his way down the ramp, Punk stepped out to the apron. He eventually walked away as Rollins got in the ring to hug Rhodes, laughing the entire time.

In a backstage segment afterward, Punk confirmed he is still a member of Team USA and will compete at Survivor Series.