Following the death of WWE star Bronson Reed, real name Jermaine Haley, at the age of just 38 on November 27, former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, took to social media to speak out against tribalism in wrestling companies.

MJF posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, following the announcement of Haley's passing, something AEW also acknowledged on its X account.

"Can we not make another young wrestler dying a tribalistic nightmare?" MJF posted, acknowledging the death of AEW's Pac, Benjamin Satterley, just two months ago. "Can we respect the person and their family? What the f*** is wrong you people?!?"

MJF followed up the post with another, saying that every time a talent steps in the ring, they're doing it for the love of professional wrestling. He said stars want to pay that love forward, and they're fans just as much as anyone else.

"We do this knowing its extremely dangerous," MJF wrote. "To those attacking, Oba. He's a human being. Grow up."

The AEW star was likely referring to the fact some fans have taken to X to attack WWE's Oba Femi, who was involved in Reed's last spot at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reed suffered an injury at the event that left him hospitalized in the kingdom for a week.

Details surrounding the injury haven't been 100 percent clear, with first reports indicating Reed suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, and subsequent information revealing he suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. Reed had reportedly returned to the United States around November 18 following Crown Jewel.