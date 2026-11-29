WWE Survivor Series 2026 was a special night for a variety of reasons, but one of the main ones was the 30th anniversary of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first televised appearance in a WWE ring. Debuting as Rocky Maivia back at Survivor Series 1996, The Rock has become one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world over the past three decades, and he took some time out of his busy schedule, as well as the Survivor Series 2026 broadcast, to say thanks to the WWE Universe and tease a potential retirement.

The Rock cut a lengthy promo where he attempted to cover his entire career, mentioning his first ever match happened in Houston, Texas in a dark match before an episode of "WWE Raw" in 1996. He reeled off a number of his most famous catchphrases, before going out to the crowd to spend time with his mother in the front row, thanking her for always believing in him.

He then attempted to propose a toast with 40,000 people as he got Michael Cole to bust out the tequila, which The Rock shared with the English and Spanish commentary teams, and a fan in the front row who asked where his tequila was. He toasted all of the wrestlers, the crew backstage, everyone who makes WWE possible, and most importantly the fans for being by his side for more than 30 years, thanking everyone in the process. He rounded out with one more "If Ya Smell" catchphrase, before taking his sunglasses off and leaving them in the ring next to the microphone. The Rock went back up the ramp and descended into the darkness as the segment faded to black.

Whether this is the last time WWE fans see The Rock remains to be seen, but it has long been rumored that he will end up having at least one match with Roman Reigns before he does retire. However, that has never materialized in recent years.