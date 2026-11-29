Following Team Mexico's victory, thanks to Mr. Money in the Bank and sole survivor, Penta, in the traditional five-on-five elimination match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2026, team captain Rey Mysterio had a major announcement on the post-show. The WWE Hall of Famer came out alongside Team USA captain Cody Rhodes to talk about the match.

Mysterio told Rhodes, the panel, and fans congregating behind them, that 2027 was going to be a "big year." He revealed that his final match will take place at Baorte Stadium, formerly Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City.

He said the match will take place on June 12. There is currently no WWE or AAA event announced for that Saturday. In a post to X, formerly Twitter, the WWE Español account only provided a link to sign up for information surrounding the future event.

After the announcement, Mysterio's Team Mexico partners, including Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, Penta, and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano, came out to hug the star. Mysterio said none of them knew before his post-show reveal.

Mysterio's final opponent has also not yet been revealed, but many fans have always speculated he could face his son, Dominik Mysterio, in his final bout. The pair have feuded throughout the younger's career, which started in 2020, and Dominik interfered in the Team USA vs. Team Mexico match on Saturday.