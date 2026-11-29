I can't remember the last time I've been thrilled by a main roster women's WarGames match, and this year was no different. The babyface team of Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Tatum Paxley, and Alexa Bliss (though Bliss wouldn't remain in the bout after an injury) defeated Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley.

It was all relatively fine, maybe a bit sloppy, but compared to the men's WarGames match that had months of fire behind it, it was never going to compare. I am, as a woman, all for equality, but sometimes, matches don't need to be booked just for the sake of it. If there was any year that WWE could have proceeded with just a men's WarGames match, outside of maybe the prime Bloodline era, it probably could have been this one.

The build-up to this match was terrible, and I thought maybe the bout itself would make up for that, but that wasn't the case. While it's currently a very difficult time backstage, it feels like there wasn't a ton of thought put into the match. There weren't many exciting spots whatsoever, and it felt really flat, and I would assume those spots would've been figured out before the tragic news about Bronson Reed.

Flair starting off against Jayne was fine, and I did like the two trios getting in there first. There were a few cool moments with weapons, with Paxley nailing Henley and Jayne with a fire extinguisher to get in the ring, and Bayley's two trash cans attached to a chain were an interesting visual, even though the chain was only used one time.

There were really only two big spots in the entire match, which has become a theme in women's WarGames for at least the last two years. Flair hit a big moonsault from the top of the cage, taking out the entire field below, which I assumed was to allow for her to go one-on-one with Cargill for a bit, but everyone was up on their feet too quickly. I did also like that Michin also got a cool spot, hitting a Styles Clash to Bayley from the second rope to a trash can below.

That was pretty much it for the excitement and it didn't feel like enough. It also ended way too quickly after it officially got underway with everyone in the ring, which I remember happening last year, as well. I liked the finish, with Vaquer and Flair teaming up on Cargill, but with Vaquer on "Raw," we're back to the ongoing Flair vs. Cargill feud. Nothing was really accomplished in this match tonight, but nothing big was ever at stake.

Written by Daisy Ruth