WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Another year, another WarGames. This time, WWE also made the decision to include a traditional Survivor Series match along with the two cage bouts. Altogether, was it enough to win over the WINC crowd? Yes and no. There were moments we enjoyed, but overall, most of us thought the show fell flat.
Below, you'll find our opinions on a range of matches and moments from tonight's show, including the final John Cena Classic participant, the opening WarGames match, Team USA vs. Team Mexico, and more. Not every moment will be covered here, so for the full breakdown, be sure to check out our WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live blog, where Olivia and I ran down the entire show.
When you're finished reading through our opinions, be sure to share your own with us in the comments!
Hated: Women's WarGames fails to wow
I can't remember the last time I've been thrilled by a main roster women's WarGames match, and this year was no different. The babyface team of Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, Tatum Paxley, and Alexa Bliss (though Bliss wouldn't remain in the bout after an injury) defeated Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley.
It was all relatively fine, maybe a bit sloppy, but compared to the men's WarGames match that had months of fire behind it, it was never going to compare. I am, as a woman, all for equality, but sometimes, matches don't need to be booked just for the sake of it. If there was any year that WWE could have proceeded with just a men's WarGames match, outside of maybe the prime Bloodline era, it probably could have been this one.
The build-up to this match was terrible, and I thought maybe the bout itself would make up for that, but that wasn't the case. While it's currently a very difficult time backstage, it feels like there wasn't a ton of thought put into the match. There weren't many exciting spots whatsoever, and it felt really flat, and I would assume those spots would've been figured out before the tragic news about Bronson Reed.
Flair starting off against Jayne was fine, and I did like the two trios getting in there first. There were a few cool moments with weapons, with Paxley nailing Henley and Jayne with a fire extinguisher to get in the ring, and Bayley's two trash cans attached to a chain were an interesting visual, even though the chain was only used one time.
There were really only two big spots in the entire match, which has become a theme in women's WarGames for at least the last two years. Flair hit a big moonsault from the top of the cage, taking out the entire field below, which I assumed was to allow for her to go one-on-one with Cargill for a bit, but everyone was up on their feet too quickly. I did also like that Michin also got a cool spot, hitting a Styles Clash to Bayley from the second rope to a trash can below.
That was pretty much it for the excitement and it didn't feel like enough. It also ended way too quickly after it officially got underway with everyone in the ring, which I remember happening last year, as well. I liked the finish, with Vaquer and Flair teaming up on Cargill, but with Vaquer on "Raw," we're back to the ongoing Flair vs. Cargill feud. Nothing was really accomplished in this match tonight, but nothing big was ever at stake.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: John Cena gives Kevin Owens his flowers
The John Cena Classic has been taking up a lot of time on WWE programming since Cena arrived on an episode of "Raw" to reveal the winner's title and invited Cody Rhodes to be the first entrant. During the Survivor Series pre-show, World Tag Team Champions, Je'Von Evans and Penta were added to the tournament. During the main show, Cena himself invited the final entrant; Kevin Owens.
Owens and Cena have a long history, beginning with Owens' first match on the WWE main roster in 2015. Cena immediately praised "The Prizefighter" as soon as he stepped in the ring. He admitted Owens was always a better wrestler than him and forced him to step up. Cena clearly got to Owens when he told him, "You gave me 10 more years in the ring because you took me back to wrestling school." He went on to say that thank you wasn't enough. Owens repaid Cena with plenty of his own compliments.
What I loved about this segment was that Owens got his flowers to his face, while he is still here. He missed 17 months due to a neck injury and nearly didn't get to wrestle again. In the last few months, he has lost two friends in Ben Satterly and Jermaine Haley. The phrase "give people their flowers" is used a lot, but it's one thing to say and another to actually do it. Cena used a large platform at a PLE to give Owens his. Owens is one of the best wrestlers and by many accounts, an even better person. Yes, he is a great heel, but just adds to making him one of the best as a wrestler, a character, and a promo. I hope Kevin Owens knows that many people feel the way Cena feels about him and I hope more people tell him what he means while he's still here to appreciate it.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Hated: Nothing matters
Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Team USA versus Team Mexico Survivor Series Eliminator, aside from the names due to be in the ring, was the question of how Seth Rollins and CM Punk were going to co-exist on the same team. Outside of Drew McIntyre, Rollins is Punk's arch-nemesis, and it wouldn't be hyperbolic to say Punk was livid with Rollins being a part of the team.
So pray tell, why would they set all of that aside for a match with no real stakes? Now, both are friendly enough with Cody Rhodes, but neither relationship has ever been presented as that strong. Rollins even turned down Rhodes when he wanted him to join him in teaming up with Roman Reigns. Punk took his place, but then it's not exactly like that proved to be a long-lasting partnership to the benefit of Punk. They're championship rivals that are taking an obligatory break from the picture to avoid over-saturation.
That shouldn't be enough to hold two nemeses like Punk and Rollins together. But it was, and the moment I personally grabbed scrunches of my hair was as Rollins was being pinned by Mysterio, and Punk saved him from being eliminated. It was obviously a tenuous alliance that turned sour by the end, but it was done in such a lazy and nonsensical way. Rhodes got eliminated, they butted heads inadvertently, and like two cavemen with no critical thinking they just couldn't get past it.
At least Team Mexico won and Penta was the Sole Survivor. But this was a match that served only to undermine prior storytelling for an exhibition. The fact that this ended without either Punk or Rollins turning on the other, and they lost through sheer bickering, just wound up making the entire thing feeling worthless.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Penta emerges as sole survivor
I didn't predict that Team Mexico was going to come away from the traditional five-on-five elimination match as winners, despite the issues between the newly-returned Seth Rollins and CM Punk, and Punk and Cody Rhodes. I probably should have figured that, but even if I did predict it, I don't know if I would have thought Mr. Money in the Bank, Señor Dinero en el Banco, Penta would emerge from the match as the sole survivor. That's exactly what he did tonight, however, and I love it.
I love how strong WWE put Penta over. It was something I think he needed, now so far removed from his excellent World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns in Mexico City, and even from his Money in the Bank win last month. I didn't think Mexico would win over the big names of Team USA, but in the end, it was Penta to pin the three biggest stars of the team, and that's huge for him.
The Baron Corbin interference wasn't my favorite thing that happened tonight, but at least it was a continuation of a story from "SmackDown," and one that's going to continue through the end of the year, I'm sure. Rhodes put Corbin on the shelf a few weeks ago with a punt, so Corbin returning to get a piece of the "American Nightmare" and cost him the match did make a ton of sense.
Penta hit the Penta Driver to Rhodes off the interference to eliminate him. He then hit not one, but two Mexican Destroyers, the first to Punk for the elimination, then to Rollins, to win the match.
It was nice that WWE brought back the traditional elimination Survivor Series match, and even though I would have done a few things differently had I been the one holding the pen, it was overall pretty fun and different in between the WarGames matches and long segments involving The Rock and John Cena. Even just the change of pace was nice.
Penta remaining in the ring as the sole survivor was a highlight of the night for me, on an otherwise "meh" show. I can't wait to see what's in store for the luchador in the (hopefully very near) future, but even if his chance comes a bit farther in to 2027, it's really cool to see how much faith WWE has in him.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: The Rock's celebration of himself
In a way, this was a deeply funny segment, because this guy showed up, rambled for nearly an hour, drank some tequila, and left without really doing anything. There will never be anyone like The Rock ever again, but in another way, what the hell was this segment?
Considering that we already had two WarGames matches, a traditional Survivor Series tag team match, and John Cena also saying some things, giving The Rock this amount of time to practice what I can only assume is the material for his first Netflix stand-up special is absolutely mental. He wouldn't shut up, would he?
Don't get me wrong — when The Rock was in his prime, he was the best promo in the business. However, we are long, LONG past that time and now, he's Dwayne Johnson. A man who understands how absurd his life story is but doesn't understand that not everyone cares enough to hear about it three hours into an already bad wrestling show.
The Rock thanked everyone that he could see. The fans, the commentary team, his confused mother in the front row who didn't have a clue what her son was saying about John Cena, or marijuana, or what she saw on the drive from the airport. He was just in a great mood, to the point where he gave tequila to a guy in the front row for simply asking for it. That's nice, but again, it didn't need to take up this amount of time. The only thing that would have justified this amount of time is if it was setting up something for the future, and even that didn't happen.
A tease for WWE WrestleMania 43? Nowhere to be found. Long-awaited teases for matches against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes? Keep looking. An official announcement about him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame finally? You must be joking. Instead, he took his sunglasses off and left them in the ring, teasing a retirement, and just left. That's it, that's all he did, and because he's a wrestler, we know leaving his stuff in the ring means nothing because that absolutely wasn't the last time we'll see him, which ultimately means this whole 30th anniversary celebration was a waste of everyone's time. The Rock does like to talk, but just because he can, doesn't always mean that he should.
Still, at least it was an improvement on the 25th anniversary celebration of The Rock from Survivor Series 2021, where Vince McMahon showed up with the golden egg from "Red Notice" and The Rock wasn't even there in person.
Written by Sam Palmer
Loved: Rest in peace Bronson Reed
No matter what happened at WWE Survivor Series 2026, we were always going to make room for this.
On November 27, 2026, the world lost Jermaine Haley. To wrestling fans he went by many names. Bronson Reed, JONAH, Jonah Rock, J-Rock. No matter what you knew him as, even just by watching him through the screen, you could get a sense of the type of person he was.
It's been said so often when a wrestler passes away that their on-screen persona is the polar opposite to what they are like behind the scenes. On camera, Bronson Reed was a physically imposing behemoth of a man, and the Tsunami Splash is up there as one of the best big man moves to have ever graced the WWE mat. Like the idea of a guy like that falling out of the sky and landing on top of you should scare you more than any amount of Canadian Destroyers or RKO's you can think of.
However, behind the scenes, you could tell he was a teddy bear of a man. That's what Rhea Ripley said in her tribute to him, as did a lot of other people. You could even make that assumption through his Letterboxd account where he would spend his time off review movies in a way that made you sit there and think "Man, this guy is just the coolest." A man with a heart of gold was taken from this world far too soon and it saddens me that I have to write this at all given what's happened in the past few months.
We've already had to extensively cover the tragic passings of both Andy "The Butcher" Williams and Benjamin "Pac" Satterley as of late — two deaths that felt so random and cruel due to how young they were. Jermaine "Bronson Reed" Haley is unfortunately in that category now, too. So cruel, so out-of-nowhere, and so young.
Haley wasn't technically honored on the Survivor Series broadcast outside of "BR" armbands and Jey Uso wearing his t-shirt. However, there was 10-bell salute on the pre-show, as well as a special tribute video showcasing how people would want to remember him, and a few words from Joe Tessitore to go along with it. Hopefully WWE honors Haley in the way he deserves this week on "WWE Raw," or if the company wants to wait, hold a tribute to Haley in his home country of Australia when they travel there in two weeks as it might hold more weight given its location.
Jermaine Haley is already sorely missed, and everyone at Wrestling Inc. would like to send their condolences to his family, friends, and fans.
Written by Sam Palmer