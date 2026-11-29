IYO SKY's first test as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion awaits her on "WWE Raw."

In a video posted to social media, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that SKY will put the Women's IC Title on the line against Sol Ruca on the November 30 edition of "Raw," emanating from North Little Rock, Arkansas. For SKY, it will mark the first televised title defense of her reign, which began with a victory over The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on November 16.

Last week on "Raw," SKY and Ruca appeared in a backstage segment where the latter congratulated the former on her recent title win. Ruca also suggested that she and SKY run back a previous in-ring encounter, this time with the involvement of championship gold.

With SKY looking on from ringside, Ruca went on to defeat the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria with a Sol Snatcher on "Raw." Valkyria herself has been vocal about wanting another shot at the title, but due to her loss, it seems that Ruca jumped ahead in line.

SKY and Ruca first faced off on May 11, with the former picking up the win after evading a Sol Snatcher and pinning the fresh call-up. Since then, they've shared the ring in tag team and multi-woman competition.

Elsewhere on tomorrow's "Raw," Je'Von Evans and Penta will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano). As Pearce confirmed, former Men's Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable will also take on Big Cass.