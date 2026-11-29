It was total anarchy throughout the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday. Though The Bloodline (World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy & Jey Uso) took home the win, the 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price) were far from done tormenting the victors. Handcuffed and unable to defend his cousins who were tossed onto the unprotected ring mats, "The OTC" had this to say immediately after being released from the cage.

"You want everything I have? It's all fun and games. It's all fun and f***ing games. You want war? We brought the WarGames, and we whopped your a**. We won fair and square. If you want to take it, then f***ing take it! I'm going to tell you like you told me: I'll see you all on Monday," Reigns warned.

Since August 24, 946 has had the Bloodline's number after Keys returned to attack Fatu, the Usos, Sikoa, and LA Knight, with the help from Nima and Price. Adding more members to the stable, including Jaida Parker, Hayes, and recently Montana, Keys made his intentions very clear where his mind is now, and that's to not only de-idealize his rank and admiration from the industry and its fans in the WWE Universe, but to regicide "The Head of the Table," and his golden reign completely.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.