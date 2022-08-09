Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE

Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.

El Idolo was initially signed to a developmental deal by WWE in 2015 and wrestled under the identity of Andrade Cien Almas. He was managed by Zelina Vega and eventually won the NXT Title against Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in 2017. He was called up to the main roster in 2018 and feuded with Rey Mysterio before going on nearly a five-month run with the United States Championship.

El Idolo eventually requested his release in March of 2021, and not long after, he was let go by the company. It was recently discovered that El Idolo's account liked a tweet that said he and Miro had been underused in All Elite Wrestling. Many would argue that El Idolo's talent has been underutilized in both promotions and Booker T gave his perspective on him as well as Mr. Mayhem.