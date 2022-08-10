Dustin Rhodes Has Blunt Advice For AEW Talent Thinking Of Leaving

Since the launch of AEW in 2019, the company has seen many stars leave WWE, whether that be following their release or their contract running out, and join the Tony Khan-led promotion. Some of those major stars include the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Malakai Black, Toni Storm, PAC, Athena, and Andrade, to name a few. CM Punk, who was with WWE from 2005 until early 2014, is the current AEW World Champion, however, he has not been able to defend the title due to injury.

Cody Rhodes became the first major name in professional wrestling to make the jump from AEW — a company he helped create as an original EVP alongside Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — to WWE, a company from which he was released in 2016. Since Rhodes made the jump to WWE, he has remained undefeated on TV and PLEs. Rhodes may have been inserted into the world title picture sooner rather than later, however, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which will keep him out for a number of months. Rhodes making the jump over to WWE and AEW not re-signing talents such as Stu Grayson, Alan Angels, Joey Janela, and others may lead a wrestler to want to try their luck elsewhere.

Cody's older brother, AEW star and wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, offered his thoughts to any other performers considering leaving the fledgling promotion.