Reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk was last seen on AEW programming on June 3, where he announced on “AEW Rampage” that he would need to take time off due to a foot injury. Now, just over two months after surgery, it appears that the Second City Saint is rapidly on the mend.

Punk was seen this past weekend at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) without the protective boot that he was spotted wearing at the San Diego Comic-Con last month. Punk was also photographed by a fan on Twitter walking into the convention venue alongside fellow AEW performer Danhausen, on foot, without any assistance being required. It would appear that the AEW World Champion is well on the way to recovery, though nothing has been confirmed in that regard.

Punk last performed inside the ring on the June 1 episode of “AEW Dynamite“, successfully teaming up with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR against the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) and Max Caster. Punk had won the AEW World Championship for the first time just three days prior at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, overcoming “Hangman” Adam Page in a one-on-one clash. Typically in pro wrestling, when a champion is sidelined through injury, that individual is usually expected to relinquish the title. However, on this occasion, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan declared that Punk would remain the AEW World Champion, with an interim AEW World Champion being crowned in the meantime. Jon Moxley ultimately became that interim champion, and the two will cross paths — if Moxley manages to hold onto the gold — upon Punk’s return to crown the undisputed AEW World Champion.

Moxley won the championship in June at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi. He has since defended it against the House of Black’s Brody King and Mexican superstar Rush, and has defeated both Konosuke Takeshita and Mance Warner in championship eliminator matches.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]