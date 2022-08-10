Bryan Danielson Returning To AEW, First Match Back Announced
The sight of Bryan Danielson passing out to a sharpshooter from Daniel Garcia has still not completely seeped into the memory banks of pro wrestling fans.
In what was his first match back from the reported concussion he suffered at Forbidden Door, Danielson looked like his old self again, until he eventually took a loss to Jericho Appreciation Society's Garcia at the "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen" episode on July 27.
And in typical Danielson fashion, the veteran wrestler has gone radio silent since the loss to Garcia, not making any comments on social media and steering clear of all things AEW. All that changes this Friday, with AEW announcing that Danielson will appear on "AEW Rampage" to address his upset defeat to a wrestler nearly half his age. After he breaks his silence, Danielson will gear up for another potentially physically-taxing battle against Garcia, this time in a two-out-of-three falls bout.
The Rematch Is On!
The fact that The American Dragon would return to action on next week's "House of the Dragon" special episode of "AEW Dynamite" seems apropos.
Fans on social media are understandably buzzing about the two submission specialists locking horns again, this time in a match that will truly test their limits of endurance. While Danielson has been involved in several classic two-out-three-falls matches, against Austin Aries at Ring Of Honor's Testing the Limit 2004, and later against Sheamus at WWE's Extreme Rules 2012, this will be Garcia's first challenge of such a magnitude.
Over the past few weeks, Garcia, the self-proclaimed "Dragon Slayer," has continued to brag about holding the distinct honor of being the first-ever AEW wrestler to earn a submission victory over Danielson. On the August 10 episode of "Dynamite," Garcia took credit for sending Danielson on another "paid vacation with your family and your garden," which was a reference to Danielson's well-documented love for gardening and his recent absence from AEW TV.
Besides The American Dragon vs. The Dragon Slayer, AEW has announced several other matches for the "House of Dragon" episode, including Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King and a first-round AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match pitting Young Bucks & A Mystery Partner against Andrade El Idolo, Rush & Dragon Lee.