Bryan Danielson Returning To AEW, First Match Back Announced

The sight of Bryan Danielson passing out to a sharpshooter from Daniel Garcia has still not completely seeped into the memory banks of pro wrestling fans.

In what was his first match back from the reported concussion he suffered at Forbidden Door, Danielson looked like his old self again, until he eventually took a loss to Jericho Appreciation Society's Garcia at the "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen" episode on July 27.

And in typical Danielson fashion, the veteran wrestler has gone radio silent since the loss to Garcia, not making any comments on social media and steering clear of all things AEW. All that changes this Friday, with AEW announcing that Danielson will appear on "AEW Rampage" to address his upset defeat to a wrestler nearly half his age. After he breaks his silence, Danielson will gear up for another potentially physically-taxing battle against Garcia, this time in a two-out-of-three falls bout.