WWE NXT's Amari Miller Returns To Twitter After Controversial Sasha Banks Tweets

Social media can often be a peculiar place, and in the case of current "NXT" star Amari Miller, she felt the full wrath of what it's like to be on the receiving end of severe backlash following some contentious posts. In response to the fallout – which, in full social media fashion, wasn't pretty – Miller deleted her Twitter account for a brief period before returning to issue an apology.

For those who aren't familiar with Miller, she signed with WWE in February 2021 alongside a cohort of talent that turned out to be the company's largest class of Performance Center recruits. Some of the names included reigning "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, reigning "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, Trick Williams, Andre Chase, Brutus Creed of the Creed Brothers, Elektra Lopez, and Zoey Stark. Current "SmackDown" superstar and manager of the Maximum Male Models stable, Max Dupri, was also re-signed at the same time.

Miller made her in-ring debut in August 2017, and would ultimately appear for WWE during a taping of "WWE SmackDown" in October 2019, losing to Lacey Evans in a squash match before her eventual signing. Nevertheless, things have since been looking up for Miller, who last competed on "NXT" in a battle royal to crown a new number one contender for the "NXT Women's Championship on July 19.

So, what exactly happened to cause Miller to delete her Twitter account and later return to issue an apology?