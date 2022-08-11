Would Kevin Nash Take 'Saudi Arabia Money' For One More Match?

"I love when people come up to me and say 'Ah Nash, still look pretty jacked, think you got one in ya?'" Nash said on a recent episode of "Kliq This."

"No. I don't. The [expletive deleted] thought of my rickety ass body hitting that [expletive deleted] wood?" Nash laughed, "Nah, man. Not even for [expletive deleted] Saudi Money."

Nash has a very simple response for anyone that would "come to [him] with half a million dollars and say take two bumps, [expletive deleted] you."

Chuckling with his co-host Sean Oliver, the notably frugal nWo founding member mused about the hypothetical payday. "What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my [expletive deleted] money I don't spend." Nash noted that outside of buying "some Czechoslovakian art," there is not much that the former WWE Champion wants for in his post-wrestling days.

